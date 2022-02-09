x
Police looking for man accused of snatching money from Seguin Jack in the Box

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly targeting the same restaurant in a matter of weeks.

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of taking money from a Jack in the Box register via the drive-thru window multiple times in recent months, including last week.

SPD said the unidentified man most recently arrived at the East Court Street location around 1 a.m. last Thursday. In photos shared by the department, the suspect can be seen reaching through the window, at this point police said he "opened the register by creating an order" himself before making off with an unknown amount of cash.

However, this is not the first time he has done this, authorities say. 

The first time happened in early December, police said, when the suspect was seen in an older white pickup truck; however, on Thursday, he was seen on foot. 

If you recognize this man, you're urged to contact detectives at (830) 386-2231 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

