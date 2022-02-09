Dog dies in fire on the east side, officials say

Officials said the structure was 50 percent damaged, which is an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.

SAN ANTONIO — A dog died and a person suffered minor burns as a result of a fire on the east side Wednesday.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Hammond Avenue for a fire. When they arrived on scene, they saw the structure was on fire and heard that there were dogs inside.

When crews entered the structure, they got control of the fire out but one of the dogs was dead, the other got out safely, officials said. The owner tried to put the fire out and suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.