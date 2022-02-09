Officer arrested for DWI, suspended without pay

According to police, Rosemary Caudillo, who has been with SAPD for 17 years, was found on the side of the road near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 while off-duty.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department officer was arrested on the northwest side for suspicion of Drinking While Intoxicated. It's not clear when the incident happened though.

According to investigators, Rosemary Caudillo, who has been with SAPD for 17 years, was found on the side of the road near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 while off-duty. Another driver called police to report her.

Officer Caudillo is assigned to South Patrol.