SAPD officer arrested, accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty San Antonio Police Officer was arrested, accused of assaulting a woman by striking her in the face during a domestic dispute, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The officer has been identified as Christian Aaron Harris. He was assigned to East Patrol and has been with the department for five years.

Deputies responded to a call for an assault early Thursday morning. Deputies said Harris attempted to leave, but was stopped a block away and arrested.

Authorities said Harris will be "immediately temporarily suspended without pay."

BCSO said they are investigating the assault. However, SAPD is reportedly "conducting concurrent but separate criminal and administrative investigations into the incident."