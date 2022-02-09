Driver killed after crashing into dump truck in far west Bexar County, sheriff's office says

BCSO said "the area is expected to be impacted for several hours while crews handle the investigation."

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in a crash after colliding with a dump truck Wednesday morning on the far west side of Bexar County. It happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 90 near Pioneer Estates.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said a woman driving an SUV was traveling westbound. The dump truck was turning onto Highway 90 West when the driver of the SUV crashed into the back of the dump truck.

BCSO said the woman was ejected from her vehicle and passed away. The victim's identity and age have not yet been released by authorities investigating the incident.

The crash has caused a backup for drivers going westbound on Highway 90 at Highway 211; it has been reduced to one lane.