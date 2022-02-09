Body found inside burning home in far west Bexar County

Fire crews reportedly had trouble getting inside the home because of excessive interior clutter.

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found inside a burning home in far west Bexar County.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. in the 9800 block of Misty Plain inside Loop 1604 and North of Highway 90.

Bexar County Public Information Officer Tom Peine told KENS 5 that when crews first arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke. They reportedly had trouble getting inside the home because of excessive interior clutter. Therefore, they had to force entry into the house.

They did a primary search and found nothing while the fire was raging, but after they knocked it down a bit and did a secondary search, they did discover a body, authorities said.

The identity of the victim has not been reported, however, Peine said the homeowner has not been accounted for in the search. But, authorities did not confirm if the homeowner is the person who passed away.

Fire crews other districts, including Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland also assisted. The home was the only structure affected.