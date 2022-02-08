Sonny Beason has been charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the arrest of Sonny Beason, 35, of Loudon County on Monday night.

Beason was arrested as the result of the ongoing investigation into the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins, according to officials.

On Feb. 3, Jenkins was removing a fallen ladder on I-75 in Loudon County when he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer driven by Christopher Savannah of Houston, who is being held in custody on a $1 million bond.

THP said Beason was driving a white utility truck carrying an unsecured orange fiberglass ladder in the bed of the truck.

Various drivers called in after the ladder came out of the truck and blocked part of I-75 NB near mile marker 73, according to THP. Two different vehicles hit the ladder before Jenkins could respond.

Officials said Jenkins used his cruiser as a rolling roadblock before coming to a stop to remove the ladder when he was hit and killed by the tractor-trailer driven by Savannah.

THP said Beason was identified by its Criminal Investigation Division with help from agents with the 9th District Crimes Task Force and other local agencies using a citizen tip and other investigative methods.