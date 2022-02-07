Bexar County Sheriff's Office trying to identify road rage suspect

Officials are asking for the public's in finding a man they say shot someone on Saturday in Elmendorf.

ELMENDORF, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in a road rage shooting that happened Saturday.

Officials say the suspect followed someone into a Dollar General located in the 3000 block of New Mathis Road. As the victim was leaving the store, BCSO says the suspect was waiting outside and shot at the victim.

The victim was hit by gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Now, they're looking to identify the suspect.

The suspect is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build. The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweater, sweat pans and a cap. He also has tattoos on his face. The suspect vehicle was said to be a dark medium-sized SUV.

If you have any information you are asked to contact BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. You may receive up to a $5,000 reward. You can also email bcsotips@bexar.org and you can remain anonymous.