Police: Man found outside Seguin legal office with guns, ammo, zip-ties

Concerned employees in the office called authorities, who arrived and arrested the man after searching his car.

SAN ANTONIO — Police in Seguin say they arrested a 56-year-old man found near a law office with multiple guns, ammo and zip-ties in his car last week—evidence that he was acting for "more than mere preparation" to potentially attack the business, employees of which were working a domestic violence case he was involved in.

Authorities were initially called to the scene Wednesday morning after a caller reportedly identified Melvin Lee Hill III "staring into the office" suspiciously, police said. He also had been issued a protective order barring him from owning or buying guns.

Police eventually found and pulled over Hill, executing a search of his car. Authorities say they found a bolt-action rifle, handgun, revolver, "multiple boxes of ammunition," zip-ties, rope, tools "and other miscellaneous items" inside.

He was taken into custody and charged with a slew of crimes, including violation of a protective order, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

