COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations

The risk indicator had been at the lowest threshold for nearly three months.

SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas.

Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that has seen an average daily case count of 361—more than double the 160 cases that were reported on a daily basis in November. The seven-day case average, while reaching a December peak of 401, stood at 325 as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been the key metric influencing the Bexar County risk indicator for some months, and on Tuesday there were 183 patients in local hospitals; that's the most since Sept. 15, shortly before hospitalization numbers started dwindling and the risk level dropped to low. Hospitalizations are up 54% since Dec. 1.

Of those 183 patients, 31 are in intensive care and five are using ventilators. Nearly 665,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported in the San Antonio area since the pandemic began, and at least 5,541 residents have died from virus complications.

Metro Health has not announced any pop-up vaccine clinics ahead of Christmas weekend.

How Bexar County is trending

Vaccine progress in Bexar County

The following numbers are provided by San Antonio Metro Health. A full breakdown can be found here.

1,492,181 eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 5, which amounts to more than 75% of the total population over 6 months old.

eligible Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 5, which amounts to more than 75% of the total population over 6 months old. 168,054 eligible Bexar County residents have received a COVID-19 bivalent booster shot as of Dec. 5, which amounts to more then 9% percent of the population over 4 years old.

The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

The City of San Antonio breaks down the vaccination rates by zip code on Metro Health's Vaccination Statistics page.

Coronavirus in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services has transitioned to weekly COVID-19 reports, with new data arriving every Wednesday.

For the week of Dec. 8 to Dec. 14, the state reported 30,270 cases; that total includes 18,021 new confirmed cases and 12,249 new probable cases. More details can be found on this page.

Those figures bring the total number of Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 to more than 8.05 million.

Meanwhile, 88 additional virus-related deaths were reported for that week in Texas. The statewide death toll stands at 90,003.

