Warming centers to open in San Antonio ahead of Friday freeze

Feels-like temperatures are expected to dip below zero in the Alamo City as we near Christmas. Here's how the city is preparing.

SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of a pre-Christmas blast of cold air that will cause temperatures to plummet this week, San Antonio is planning ahead by announcing several warming centers that will open Thursday afternoon.

That will be the last day of seasonal conditions before the arctic plunge; San Antonio is not expected to escape the teens Friday, and even more brutal cold is in store for the Hill Country.

Seven sites around Bexar County will be converted into short-term shelters where anyone can come for warmth starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, city officials say. They are:

Normoyle Community Center (700 Culberson Ave.)

South Side Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Dr.)

Garza Community Center (1450 Mira Vista)

Christ the King Lutheran Church (1129 Pat Booker Rd. in Universal City)

Emergency Services District 5 (7120 East 6th St. in Somerset)

Emergency Services District 3 (23103 Bulverde Rd.)

Emergency Services District 7 (11617 Galm Rd.)

Officials say kennels for pets will be available at the Normoyle, South Side Lions and Garza shelters, and they advise that anyone going to the warming centers bring clothes, supplies and necessary medicine.

VIA will also offer free travel to or from the warming centers once they're operational.

Those planning on staying home should also make sure they're prepared, including if they want their plants to survive. Click here for more information.

Follow the latest from KENS 5 meteorologists here as the Friday freeze approaches.

