Seguin, New Braunfels to host mega job fair

Business is booming across the region and employers are looking to fill over 600 positions.

SEGUIN, Texas — If you’re on the hunt for a new job, or looking for a career change, New Braunfels and Seguin are teaming up to host a mega job fair.

The City of Seguin has seen a boom in business over the last few years as many new companies are setting up shop in the area.

As business is expanding, employers have many positions to fill.

“There's a lot of consumer demand at the moment. I think with all that pent up demand that the pandemic has created, folks are wanting product. There's a lot of those products that are made here in Seguin, so our companies are trying to stay on top of that,” said Josh Schneuker, Executive Director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.

Schneuker said the area is seeing so much growth, housing demand has also skyrocketed.

“We've actually have about 20 plus, new residential subdivisions that are under construction within the city limits of Seguin,” said Schneuker. “We have over 12,000 residential units that are in our development pipeline at the moment.”

This week, Seguin along with the city of New Braunfels are hosting a regional job fair where over 40 employers will be on site trying to fill over 600 positions.

Employers including Caterpillar, Tyson, Comal ISD, and the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center are offering positions that cover a diverse range of job skills.

“You name it, they're looking for it right now, and that's again what we're kind of seeing across the board,” said Schneuker. “It seems like every area that they can fill a position within an operation, whether it's at school districts, manufacturing, retail, fast food, there's opportunities there.”

The job fair kicks off Wednesday, Nov 10 at 10 a.m. at the Seguin Coliseum, 950 S Austin St. in Seguin.

Workforce Solutions Alamo will also be on hand to help job seeks with resumes and employment counseling.