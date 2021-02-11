Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Spurs and Thunder meet for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-6) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder(2-6) tonight as the team will look to start a winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Dejounte Murray had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Spurs beat the Magic, 102-89. Keldon Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds while Derrick White and Devin Vassell each scored 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Watch out for the OKC rookie, Spurs! Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has recorded 49 assists and is averaging 6.1 assists over eight games this season.

2. Shai is a problem! OKC's Gilgeous-Alexander owns the fourth-most third-quarter points in the NBA this season with 71 points.

3. The Spurs have four-games straight of recording fewer offensive rebounds than their opponent.

4. Heave them, San Antonio! The Spurs have made fewer three-point shots than their opponent in five-straight games.

5. The Spurs are 2-0 on the road this season when leading after the third period.