San Antonio Charter Moms hosts 'School Discovery Day' Sunday

SAN ANTONIO — 'School Discovery Day' is about showcasing more than a dozen charter schools in our area and the event is happening Sunday at Hemisfair from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event is a way for families to took look at other options than just public schools. It is hosted by the organization San Antonio Charter Moms. Igna Cotton, with the non-profit, said charters schools are a unique kind of school.

"They are public schools, but they offer something innovative and different," she said.

The mission of the group is to help families choose the best schools for their children, primarily looking at charter schools.

"You don't have to live near the school," she said. "So, if you find the school that is the right model, like STEM education as you long as you can get your kids there it is open to the whole community."

The group has events like 'School Discovery Day' to bring all the schools to one place. For some, right now is the time to enroll.

"Right now, we are in the height of open enrollment season, which is when you do your application for the next school year," she said. "Some of these schools have openings for the current school year as well."

Cotton said the options can be overwhelming, but the organization is here to help navigate.

"I think when kids get to do what they are excited about, and what they are interested in then they have more fun and they are more excited about going to school," she said. The tricky part is about sorting through all those options."