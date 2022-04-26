x
Search continues for San Antonio woman who went missing five years ago

Her car was found at her apartment complex but no one's heard from her since.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public's help in searching for 34-year-old woman who was last seen 5 years ago.

Crystal Lopez and her dog were last seen April 26, 2017 at 17000 block of Henderson Pass around 8 a.m. 

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing dark colored workout style clothes and white tennis shoes. Crystal was also last seen with wavy shoulder-length hair, a pierced nose, and a tattoo on her left wrist with the letters "C-A".

Her car was found at her apartment complex but no one's heard from her since. 

Crime stoppers are asking anyone with information to call 224-STOP. 

Crime stoppers may pay up $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible. 

