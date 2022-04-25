Pothole Patrol: City of San Antonio pledges to get potholes fixed within 48 hours

On Tuesday, KENS 5 is helping the city's Pothole Patrol to fill potholes all over town. You can report the ones near you by calling 311.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It can be a bumpy ride when driving down some streets of San Antonio. That's why KENS 5 is teaming up with the city of San Antonio to get those annoying potholes filled.

On Tuesday, KENS 5 is helping the city's Pothole Patrol to fill potholes all over town. A city crew will be receiving locations reported by KENS 5 viewers and roaming the streets to make those repairs within two business days.

Viewers who would like potholes filled in their neighborhoods can call 311 or download the 311 app.

The City of San Antonio relies on people reporting potholes to know where to find them and keep the roadways clear. Of the 94,000 potholes reported in Fiscal Year 2020, only 10 percent were actually reported by residents.

The City of San Antonio’s Pothole Repair Program consists of 16 crews. The crews are divided equally between four service centers that are located in each quadrant (Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, and Southwest) of the city.

Potholes are expected to increase in the coming weeks. Warmer weather can increase cracks in the road as the asphalt expands and contracts. Springtime showers cause rain to seep into the cracks, and that resulting moisture can weaken the street base and lead to potholes forming.

The Pothole Patrol works on potholes only, rather than pavement repair. A pothole is considered 3x3 feet or smaller in size, whereas a pavement repair is larger than 3x3 feet. You are still encouraged to report pavement repairs to 311.

Click here for more information and tune into KENS 5 newscasts throughout Tuesday to see the Pothole Patrol in action!

Here's a video from the city's Pothole Patrol in April 2021: