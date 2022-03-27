SAPD: Woman dead, two injured after wrong way driver causes head-on collision

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and a man who was erratically driving the wrong was is in the hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision Sunday morning.
The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to S. Flores and E. Dickinson Avenue just after midnight for reports of a crash were someone was pinned. Police said a man had to be cut from his vehicle after he was seen driving erratically in the wrong direction, then crashing into another vehicle head-on.
The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. The occupants of the other vehicle were two women --- one of them died from her injuries on the scene and the other one was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said they are looking into whether intoxication was a factor in the crash. There were no other injuries reported.