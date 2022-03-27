SAPD: Woman dead, two injured after wrong way driver causes head-on collision

A man was seen driving erratically before crashing into a vehicle with two women inside, police say.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is dead and a man who was erratically driving the wrong was is in the hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision Sunday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to S. Flores and E. Dickinson Avenue just after midnight for reports of a crash were someone was pinned. Police said a man had to be cut from his vehicle after he was seen driving erratically in the wrong direction, then crashing into another vehicle head-on.

The man was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. The occupants of the other vehicle were two women --- one of them died from her injuries on the scene and the other one was taken to the hospital in stable condition.