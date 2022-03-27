Man and woman shot while sitting in car near downtown, police say

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to Commerce and St. Mary's for the shooting. Police said a man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle in a parking lot when someone came up to the vehicle and started shooting.

The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital but crashed. The female passenger was not injured but police said she was very distraught by the shooting. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.