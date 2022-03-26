Man dead after drive-by shooting on I-35 near downtown, police say

Police say someone pulled up next to the victim's car and fired over a dozen rounds.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot in a drive-by shooting on North New Braunfels Avenue and I-35 on the east side Saturday morning, officials say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of I35 around 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found the vehicle riddled with bullet holes and the male victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and waist.

EMS tried to save the man's life, but were unable and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

Officials said they are reviewing cameras and talking to witnesses to piece together what happened. So far they know the man was driving down the highway near downtown when another vehicle pulled up on the right side of him and started shooting --- firing over a dozen rounds.