Over 400 acres burn in Medina County fire, sparking local evacuations

SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire south of Medina Lake is pushing northward, causing evacuations Friday night, according to the Medina County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

Officials say more than 400 acres have burned as of 9 p.m., and they're advising the general public to stay clear of the area. The fire is moving northeast from County Road 271 towards County Roads 2615, 2651 and 2652. Residents in those areas are recommended to evacuate.

Multiple agencies are on the scene, including eight Bexar County fire units, according to their Facebook page. The Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to assist local firefighters.

The blaze is still active and was caused from a car fire, a spokesperson for the Medina County Office of Emergency Management confirmed to KENS 5.

Firefighters are expected to battle the blaze for the next several hours.

Smoky conditions were visible in the San Antonio skyline Friday night.