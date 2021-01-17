SAPD: Man shot while attempting to collect money after giving woman tattoo

The man drove to his house and called for help.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the hip on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Carnation Street and Calle Valencia.

Police said a man in his 30s was attempting to collect money form a woman who he tattooed earlier in the evening.

SAPD said the man knocked on the woman's door, someone answered, accused him of trespassing and then shot him once in the hip.

The man drove to his house and called for help. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.