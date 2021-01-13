SAPD officer arrested after allegedly passing along case information to suspect in ongoing abuse case

Erik Rodriguez has been charged and placed on administrative leave, the department said.

SAN ANTONIO — A 14-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after an active investigation into alleged dating violence revealed he was passing along "case information" to the suspect, according to officials.

As a result, SAPD says Erik Rodriguez has been charged with misuse of official information, which amounts to a felony charge. It's unclear what Rodriguez's prior relationship was to the abuse suspect, but investigators discovered he was being compensated in some way.