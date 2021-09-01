SAPD investigating possible homicide after woman found dead in apartment

Authorities say no one has been detained as of yet.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide after a woman in her 50s who wasn't communicating with relatives was found dead in her apartment by officers on Friday.

No one has been arrested as of yet, according to SAPD officials.

Family members of the unidentified victim say they came from out of town and tried to reach her, but knocks on her door at the Villas on Springvale went unanswered, as did calls and texts. That's when police were notified.

SAPD: A woman in her 50s is a suspected homicide victim at the Villas on Springvale at 90 and Loop 410. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Mc2r1wpOqB — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) January 9, 2021

A cause of death has not been determined yet.