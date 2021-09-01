x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Public Safety

SAPD investigating possible homicide after woman found dead in apartment

Authorities say no one has been detained as of yet.
Credit: KENS

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating what they believe to be a homicide after a woman in her 50s who wasn't communicating with relatives was found dead in her apartment by officers on Friday. 

No one has been arrested as of yet, according to SAPD officials. 

Family members of the unidentified victim say they came from out of town and tried to reach her, but knocks on her door at the Villas on Springvale went unanswered, as did calls and texts. That's when police were notified. 

A cause of death has not been determined yet. 

SAPD is asking for anyone who lives in the area and may have seen or heard something suspicious to call investigators at (210)207-7635. 