SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s was shot in the arm while sitting on a curb outside his house, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Friday on Nock and Sunglo Drive on the city's south side.

Authorities said a white sedan drove by and a person opened fire. Then the vehicle took off.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police are searching for the suspect.