Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the photograph.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in an aggravated robbery.

The incident took place around midnight on Sunday, Aug. 29, in the 3300 block of Fairmeadows.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man seen here:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Robbery Unit at (210) 207-7300.