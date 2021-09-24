San Antonio instructor arrested following alleged 'inappropriate relationship' with a student, SAPD says

The 28-year-old suspect faces sex assault charges following his Friday arrest. Authorities are investigating whether there were other victims.

SAN ANTONIO — A teacher and coach at a San Antonio-area charter school was arrested Friday after police officials said he sexually assaulted at least one student.

Keith Aron Cottrell Jr., 28, was taken into custody without incident on Friday, according to SAPD Spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez, who added there is a “high, likely possibility” that there are other victims.

He has been charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, a second-degree felony crime.

Investigators received a tip saying Cottrell Jr. was involved in an “inappropriate relationship with a female minor," Rodriguez said. Authorities didn’t specify the school, but said the abuse occurred between June and September.