SAPD: Man hears noises and opens front door; gets shot in the leg

SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man heard noises outside his home, and when he opened the front door, he was shot in the leg, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bailey Avenue on the east side.

Police said they don't believe the victim was the intended target, but possibly "someone else who lives at the home." The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the shots appeared to have been fired from the street, but police did not confirm if it was a drive-by, or someone standing on the street shooting.

No arrests were reported.