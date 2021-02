Fortunately, not many people were inside. No one was hurt. The driver was arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver plowed through the front wall of a bar late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. However, no injuries were reported.

It happened at the Splach bar and grill on Nogalitos Street near I-35 around 10 p.m.

Fortunately, there weren't very many people inside and no one was hurt.