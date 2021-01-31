Two teens arrested after stealing running car with infant inside in Killeen

A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl led police on a chase before they stopped near Westcliff Road and were arrested. The infant was found on the side of the road.

KILLEEN, Texas — Two teens are in police custody after they stole a vehicle Saturday afternoon that had a 9-month-old infant inside, according to the Killeen police department.

KPD received a 911 call Jan. 30 around 5:20 p.m. about a vehicle being stolen with an infant inside in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road. Officers learned that the vehicle was stolen after the owner left it running while he went to talk to his spouse at a restaurant she was placing an order at.

The driver then turned around and noticed the vehicle was gone. Within minutes, police found the vehicle traveling northbound on 38th street with two people inside. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

A short chase followed until the driver stopped near Westcliff Road. A 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were detailed without incident, KPD reported.

Nearly 20 minutes after the initial 911 call. while officers were arresting the teens, they were notified of an infant that was left on the side of the road in its car seat. Additional officers responded to the infant's location where they were met by Killeen EMS. The baby was assessed by EMS and was found to be in good health with no injury, according to KPD.

“This is another reminder to never leave children in an unattended vehicle, not even for a moment," Chief Charles Kimble said in a press release. "Thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity. The officers with Days B Shift did an outstanding job locating the vehicle and safely returning the infant to his family."