Two men stabbed after fight on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were stabbed around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the city's southwest side. Police said the victims were uncooperative.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the two men got into some sort of fight with some others in the 1000 block of Milvid Avenue. That's where they were stabbed and then they tried to get help a few miles away to the north at the Sunset Icehouse on Nogalitos Street, police said.

Authorities said a man in his 20s was cut in the stomach and head and was transported in critical condition. The second victim, a man believed to be in his late 30s, was stabbed in the stomach and is said to be in stable condition. Police are still trying to figure out who stabbed the two men, but they said the victims gave them little information about exactly what happened.

So far, no arrests have been made.