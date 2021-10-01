SAPD: Two men stabbed at club north of downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Two men were stabbed north of downtown, and authorities are searching for a suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a sports club on General Krueger Boulevard.
Police said a fight took place between a group of people, and two men were stabbed.
After the incident, a friend reportedly drove the victims to a nearby location and called police.
Both men were taken to a local hospital; one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.
