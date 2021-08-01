BCSO: Off-duty deputy arrested on allegations he sexually assaulted a young girl

Sheriff Salazar said the deputy in question has been with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office since 2017.

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County Sheriff’s off-duty deputy who has been with the agency since 2017 was arrested this week on allegations that he sexually assaulted a young child, Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday afternoon.

Gerard Mamorno, 40, was most recently serving as a bailiff. Salazar said Mamorno has been on administrative leave since Dec. 8, and his charges constitute a first-degree felony.

Salazar said internal investigators began to look into the case when the girl reported the incident, which occurred “in 2016 or 2017,” last month. Meanwhile, authorities also executed a search warrant at Mamorno’s home on Friday.