Woman stabbed during domestic dispute early Monday morning

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a stabbing in the 300 block of Chaucer just before 1 a.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a stabbing in the 300 block of Chaucer just before 1 a.m. Monday.

According to an official with SAPD, two women who live in the same apartment were having a verbal dispute. Both parties started to push each other around and at some point, one of the women was stabbed with a knife that was sitting on the counter.

The stabbing victim, who is in her early thirties, reportedly sustained a small puncture wound to her lower back. She was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.