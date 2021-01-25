Woman stabbed during domestic dispute early Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning.
SAPD and SAFD were called out to a stabbing in the 300 block of Chaucer just before 1 a.m. Monday.
According to an official with SAPD, two women who live in the same apartment were having a verbal dispute. Both parties started to push each other around and at some point, one of the women was stabbed with a knife that was sitting on the counter.
The stabbing victim, who is in her early thirties, reportedly sustained a small puncture wound to her lower back. She was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.
The suspect, who has since been identified as Guadalupe Esther Herrera, 26, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.