SAPD: Man confesses to shooting, killing father

Police said when the man first called 911, he told authorities his father had shot himself in the head.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has confessed to shooting and killing his father, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Lyric Street on the city's southeast side.

Police said when the man first called 911, he told authorities his father had shot himself in the head. When officers started driving to the home, the caller reportedly confessed that he shot his father.

When SAPD arrived, they found the man in his 60s with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead. The son, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody and police say he will likely be facing charges.