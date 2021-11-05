Cellphone video, pictures and witness interviews lead to arrest of suspect charged in 6-year-old girl's murder

Andrew Ray Elizondo, 23, has been arrested for capital murder. SAPD are investigating whether there are other suspects involved in Saryah Perez's death.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest affidavit reveals new details surrounding the investigation of 6-year-old Saryah Perez’s murder.

San Antonio police arrested Andrew Ray Elizondo, 23, on Monday charging him with Capital Murder in Perez’s shooting death on Mother’s Day.

Elizondo is currently being held at the Bexar County jail on a $500,000 bond.

The affidavit reveals a detective received cellphone video showing the shooting on 24th and West Commerce Streets.

Officers interviewed two witnesses who confirmed Elizondo as the alleged shooter through video posted on social media and a group car club photo.

McManus said a dispute between Elizondo and somebody else resulted in a shots fired. At least one of the bullets hit Perez, who was sitting in the backseat of a car.

Family, friends and community members held a vigil Tuesday night, calling for justice and a stop to gun violence.

“We pray that they bring all who were involved to justice and they feel the pain that we’re feeling today,” said family member Candelario Alvarez.