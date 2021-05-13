Grapevine police search for passenger who stabbed, carjacked Uber driver

Authorities said the Uber driver was dropping off the man outside the AMLI Grapevine apartments when the suspect attacked him.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are asking for the public's help in their search for a carjacking suspect who they believe may be armed with a knife, according to officials.

The alleged carjacking occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Dallas Road. Authorities said the victim, who is an Uber driver, was dropping off the man outside the AMLI Grapevine apartments when the suspect attacked him.

Authorities said the Uber driver was stabbed multiple times before the suspect got in the driver’s seat and drove off.

According to officials, residents of the apartment complex saw the victim and called 911. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Grapevine police are still searching for the suspect. He's described as a man who is 5-foot-6, weighs about 180 pounds, with black and gray hair. Officials said he was wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest, and white construction hat. He may be driving the Uber driver's vehicle, which is a blue 2016 Toyota Camry with license plate NMT-9734, similar to the stock image below provided by Grapevine police.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect should call 911 immediately and avoid any confrontations with the suspect, police said.