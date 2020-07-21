SAPD looking for two suspects accused in string of burglaries

Police said the male suspect has a "$" tattoo on the left side of his neck.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two people responsible for breaking into a home and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of property.

The incident was reported around 9:25 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at a home in the 3100 block of Pine Hollow on the city's southwest side.

Police said the male suspect has a "$" tattoo on the left side of his neck. They were seen driving a black Dodge Charger and black Chevy Silverado in other burglaries reported on the south and east side.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects by calling SAPD’s South Property Crimes Unit at 210-207-7184.