Have you seen him? He's accused of robbing a U-Haul Super Center

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man responsible for robbing a U-Haul Trailer Hitch Super Center.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 7, at the Super Center on 2566 Northwest Loop 410.

Police said the suspect went inside the business as it was opening. He removed "a large metal ball mount from a display rack" and threatened to assault a victim if the victim did not hand him his keys, SAPD said.

The victim gave the suspect a set of keys to one of the company vehicles and the suspect took off, authorities said.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.