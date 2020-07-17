Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and investigators with the Houston Police Department are looking for a 31-year-old man accused of performing sexual acts with two children.

Francisco Soriano-Patricio, 31, is wanted for two counts of indecency with a child, according to Crime Stoppers

In July of 2019, police say fugitive Francisco Soriano-Patricio performed indecent sexual acts with two child victims in an apartment located in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue in southwest Houston.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet seven inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. Soriano-Patricio is believed to be driving a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.