Police still searching for suspects after two people were shot, killed in January

The victims were meeting the suspects to buy narcotics when an altercation took place, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for murdering two people.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, on 8349 Culebra Road near Westover Hills Boulevard.

Police said 22-year-old Vanessa Mujica, 29-year-old Kyle Warren and another man were inside a car heading to Culebra to buy narcotics.

The meeting was set up through the suspect(s) Snapchat "Ace Money" with the username "certifiedplug."

The suspects arrived in a dark colored 2004-2008 Acura TL. An altercation took place during the exchange and Mujica and Warren were shot and killed, police said.

SAPD said the suspects were last seen leaving the scene, driving towards Timber View Drive.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.