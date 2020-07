BCSO did not provide details about the incident, but authorities said they have been looking for him since Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 29-year-old Keith Joseph Vaughn.

He is accused of three counts of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Aggravated Robbery.

