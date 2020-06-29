Murder case of 29-year-old man still unsolved

Police say Scott Trieber was killed while walking through an apartment complex in January. A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are hoping a reward will lead to them solving the murder of a 29-year-old man who was killed in January.

Detectives from the San Antonio Police Department said around 1 a.m. on January 7, Scott Treiber was walking through an apartment complex located at 8021 West Military Drive when someone shot him.

Treiber died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police have very little information on this case and Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information that leads them to the arrest of a suspect.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website. You may receive a cash reward up to $5,000.