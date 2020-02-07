Crime Stoppers offer $11,000 reward for information on George Ramos murder

Local boxer George Ramos, 18, was killed more than a year ago.

SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's Note: The attached video is from June 20, 2019, the day of the murder.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is upping the reward and renewing their call for information in the 2019 murder of George Ramos.

Crime Stoppers will pay a guaranteed $11,000 for any information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for Ramos' murder.

The death of the 18-year-old local boxing star shocked the San Antonio community last June.

Around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, officers were called out to a vacant building at an old gas station near Les Harrison and Culebra Road where they found a crashed white Ford Expedition. Ramos, who was inside of the crashed SUV, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Witnesses say that they saw a suspect leave the scene in a red four-door van.

One arrest was made in the case, but according to court records, the charges were dismissed.

Crime Stoppers issued the new guaranteed $11,000 reward as family members and friends continue pushing for justice.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the victim's mother, Jessica Ramos at 210-681-3386 or the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.