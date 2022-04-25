SAPD asking for public's help in finding March murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in March.
On March 27, SAPD responded to the Judson Meadow apartments and found a woman dead and a man critically injured. The woman was identified as Chelsey Eckols.
At the time of the shooting, police said they were looking for a sedan.
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. You could receive up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of Eckols. Tips are to remain anonymous.