SAPD asking for public's help in finding March murder suspect

If you have any information on the March murder, you are asked to called Crime Stoppers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in March.

On March 27, SAPD responded to the Judson Meadow apartments and found a woman dead and a man critically injured. The woman was identified as Chelsey Eckols.

At the time of the shooting, police said they were looking for a sedan.