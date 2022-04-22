Child finds body in passageway while walking to school, police say

The area the body was found is "kind of like a canal, but it's a passageway, so the school is right behind it," police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A child was walking to school when they saw a body lying in a passageway, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Westleaf on the city's west side.

Police said the information is preliminary, but, they confirmed it was a man found dead. They have not reported if the incident is foul play. Authorities are waiting for the Medical Examiner to confirm the details.

SAPD was not able to provide information as to the age of the man, how long it appears he has been dead, or any other elements surrounding the incident.

The area the body was found is "kind of like a canal, but it's a passageway, so the school is right behind it. You have a lot of neighborhood kids who walk by back and forth," police said.