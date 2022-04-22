Shooting reported outside Walmart on San Antonio's west side; minivan seen with bullet holes in window

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are investigating after a shooting happened on the roadway outside a Walmart on the city's west side.
The store is located in the 11200 block of Potranco Road near Loop 1604. The report came in at about 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Numerous SAPD vehicles had surrounded a black minivan with at least four bullet holes showing in the driver's side window.
Yellow crime scene tape also was strung around the vehicle. It was pulled over along the access road near the store.
An ambulance was seen leaving the area. San Antonio Fire Department reported that two people were transported.
Additional details were not yet available.
This is a breaking news story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com.