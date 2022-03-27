Woman killed, man seriously injured in shooting at northeast side apartment complex

San Antonio Police responded to a scene at the Judson Meadow apartments on Judson Road on Sunday evening.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a shooting at an apartment complex on the northeast side left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Sunday evening.

San Antonio police say they responded to the Judson Meadow apartments on the 14600 block of Judson Road, where they found a woman who was fatally shot and a man who was in critical condition, and taken to an area hospital.

Police said they are looking for the suspects who may be in a small sedan. Homicide is investigating the scene.