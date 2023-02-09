San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces 2023 entertainment lineup

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The entertainment lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for 2023 is packed with powerful performers and tickets are now on sale!

The rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Check out this lineup:

Ronnie Milsap – Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

– Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Alabama – Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

– Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Bret Michaels – Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

– Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Dwight Yoakam (following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

(following XTREME Bulls) – Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Clay Walker – Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Also, playing and previously announced:

Ryan Bingham – Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

– Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Jake Owen - Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

- Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Carly Pearce - Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

- Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Midland – Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

– Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tracy Byrd – Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

– Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Keith Urban (two performances) - Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 Noon & 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 Noon & 7:30 p.m. Los Tigres Del Norte - Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

– Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Nelly – Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

– Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Gary Allan – Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Rodeo Finals) at 7:30 p.m.

Get your tickets now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

