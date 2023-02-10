San Antonio Rodeo announces entertainers for 2023

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo has been announced! 🤠

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has announced their entertainment lineup for the 2023 rodeo, which is set to take place in February.

Here are the following artists scheduled to be at the rodeo along with the dates you can catch them live.

Jake Owen - Friday, February 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Carly Pearce - Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

Lee Brice – Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Keith Urban (two performances) - Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Los Tigres Del Norte - Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.