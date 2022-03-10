Freak accident at California rodeo leads to life-saving journey in Houston

Paige King was rushed to the hospital after being rammed by a bull that got loose. Her CT scan revealed she actually had thyroid cancer.

HOUSTON — A woman credits a bull for saving her life after a freak accident at a California rodeo ended with a life-saving journey in Houston.

Paige King, 25, was sitting in the stands after a bull got loose in an arena, jumped into the stands, and rammed into her.

King was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, but a CT scan revealed she actually had early-stage thyroid cancer.

"We brought her to the emergency room and through that, they did a CT scan of her," King's father, Erick Mattson said. "They noticed a lump on her neck and the emergency room doctor said, 'you have to get that checked out.'"

After hearing about her story, ProRodeo Hall of Famer Bob Tallman told the family that there was only one place she should go for treatment if it's cancer.

"We gave Bob a call," Mattson said. "There's a cancer center in Houston called M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. It's the best in the nation and said this is where you need to get treatment."

After the ordeal, King actually saw the bull again at a client's house. She captured the incredible moment on camera and credited the animal that ultimately saved her life.